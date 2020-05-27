EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Shifts the focus to the 200-day SMA

  • EUR/JPY extends the advance to the proximity of the 119.00 mark.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the target at 119.24.

EUR/JPY is extending the bounce off recent lows in the 117.00 neighbourhood and is trading at shouting distance from the key barrier at 119.00 the figure.

If buyers keep pushing higher, then there is scope for a potential test of April’s peak around 119.00 ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 119.24.

Further up emerges the March’s highs just beyond the 121.00 yardstick.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.75
Today Daily Change 110
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 118.15
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.59
Daily SMA50 117.42
Daily SMA100 118.83
Daily SMA200 119.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.34
Previous Daily Low 117.34
Previous Weekly High 118.52
Previous Weekly Low 115.79
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.55

 

 

