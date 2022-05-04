- EUR/JPY retreats from short-term key resistance confluence, fades previous rebound.
- Steady RSI suggests further weakness targeting 200-SMA, monthly support.
- Bulls have a bumpy road ahead, 138.40-45 acts as an extra filter to the north.
EUR/JPY fails to extend the previous day’s corrective pullback from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April’s run-up, dropping back below 137.00 as traders in Brussels await Wednesday’s bell.
By dropping back towards the intraday low around 136.80, EUR/JPY marks the inability to cross the convergence of the 50-SMA and a fortnight-old descending trend line, around 137.00 by the press time.
Given the steady RSI and multiple failures to cross the aforementioned key hurdle, EUR/JPY prices are likely to retest the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 136.50.
However, the 200-SMA and a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since early April, respectively near 136.00 and 135.45-40, will challenge the pair sellers past 136.50.
Meanwhile, the EUR/JPY pair’s successful run-up beyond 137.00 could direct buyers toward the last week’s swing high surrounding 138.00.
Though, the 138.40-45 zone including a fortnight-old horizontal line, could test the further upside ahead of highlighting the April top near 140.00.
EUR/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|136.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.75
|Daily SMA50
|133.32
|Daily SMA100
|131.73
|Daily SMA200
|130.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.37
|Previous Daily Low
|136.54
|Previous Weekly High
|139.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.78
|Previous Monthly High
|140
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.22
