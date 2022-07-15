EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers cheer retreat from fortnight-old resistance line near 139.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Join Telegram
  • EUR/JPY snaps two-day uptrend while reversing from weekly high.
  • Bearish MACD signals, steady RSI adds strength to the pullback moves.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement lures sellers, 50-DMA restricts immediate upside.

EUR/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low around 139.00 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair extends the early Asian session pullback from a 13-day-old resistance line.

The quote’s weakness also takes clues from bearish MACD signals and steady RSI, not to forget failure to cross the 50-DMA, to keep sellers hopeful.

That said, the pair currently drops towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.)  level of May-June upside, near 138.45.

However, the 61.8% Fibo. surrounding 137.10 and the 137.00 could challenge the EUR/JPY bears afterward.

Even if the pair declines below 137.00, the 100-DMA close to 136.45 could offer the last chance to buyers.

On the contrary, the 50-DMA and aforementioned resistance line, respectively around 139.20 and 139.35, could restrict EUR/JPY recovery.

Following that, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 139.85 could act as a buffer during the pair’s likely run-up towards the late June swing low around 141.40. it should be noted that the 140.00 psychological magnet also acts as the upside filter.

EUR/JPY: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 139.16
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 139.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140.88
Daily SMA50 139.15
Daily SMA100 136.38
Daily SMA200 133.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 139.77
Previous Daily Low 137.99
Previous Weekly High 142.37
Previous Weekly Low 136.87
Previous Monthly High 144.28
Previous Monthly Low 137.93
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 139.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 138.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 138.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 137.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 136.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 140.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 140.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 141.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD holds above parity ahead of key US data

EURUSD holds above parity ahead of key US data

EURUSD has recovered modestly after having declined toward parity earlier in the session. The dollar consolidates its weekly gains as investors reassess the probability of the Fed hiking the policy rate by 100 basis points in July. The US economic docket will feature June Retail Sales data and the Fed's Index of Common Inflation Expectations for Q2.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.1850 ahead of US data

GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.1850 ahead of US data

GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.1850, as the US dollar attempts a rebound ahead of US Retail Sales. The UK political instability and recession fears have shifted the pound bulls on the tenterhooks.

GBP/USD News

Gold Price struggles near YTD low, further downside remains on the cards

Gold Price struggles near YTD low, further downside remains on the cards

Gold price plunged to a nearly one-year low on Thursday, though showed resilience below $1,700. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, Relentless USD buying continued weighing heavily on the commodity. Less hawkish remarks by FOMC members helped limit losses ahead of US data. 

Gold News

Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?

Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?

Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures