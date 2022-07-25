- EUR/JPY begins the week on the right foot, up by 0.49%.
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Short term is downwards-to-neutral, and a break below 139.47 would tumble the cross towards 138.00.
The EUR/JPY recovers some ground lost last Friday but faces solid resistance at the confluence of the 20 and 50-day EMA around 139.72-74, amidst a risk-off impulse. Sentiment shifted sour on Russia’s Gazprom reducing natural gas flows by half to 20% through Nord Stream 1 pipeline, alongside the Federal Reserve tightening policy by 75 bps late in the week, keeps investors on their toes. At the time of writing, eh EUR/JPY is trading at 139.63.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY is neutral-to-upward biased, as illustrated by the daily chart. Buyers unable to reclaim the July 21 high at 142.32 left the pair exposed to selling pressure. Further, oscillators like the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 48.74 shifted downwards, meaning that Monday’s correction might be a better entry price for EUR/JPY sellers, as they aim to drag prices lower, with their first target being the 100-day EMA at 137.35.
EUR/JPY 1-hour chart
The EUR/JPY hourly chart illustrates the pair as downwards-to-neutral. On Monday, the EUR/JPY buyers could not break above the 200-hour EMA at 139.97 three times. On their third attempt, EUR/JPY sellers stepped in and tumbled the price towards 139.41. Nevertheless, the downtrend lost steam; since then, it settled above the daily pivot point at 139.47.
Therefore, the EUR/JPY first support would be the daily pivot. Once broken, the cross next support would be the S1 daily pivot at 138.587, followed by the July 24 daily low at 138.71, and then the 138.00 mark.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|138.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.1
|Daily SMA50
|139.63
|Daily SMA100
|137.1
|Daily SMA200
|133.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.69
|Previous Daily Low
|138.78
|Previous Weekly High
|142.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.78
|Previous Monthly High
|144.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
