EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Scope for extra upside near term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY resumes the upside following Monday’s pullback.
  • Immediate to the upside comes the 2022 high at 132.16.

EUR/JPY came under some selling pressure following new YTD highs past 132.00 the figure at the beginning of the week.

In light of the recent price action, further gains in the cross look likely in the short-term horizon. That said, the surpass of the YTD high at 132.16 (February 7) should open the door to 132.53 (high November 4) seconded by 132.91 (high October 29) and finally the October 2021 peak at 133.48 (October 20).

In the near term, further upside remains on the table while above the 3-month support line, today around 130.80. In the longer run, and while above the 200-day SMA at 130.45, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.72
Today Daily Change 53
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 131.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.9
Daily SMA50 129.49
Daily SMA100 130
Daily SMA200 130.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 132.21
Previous Daily Low 131.26
Previous Weekly High 132.09
Previous Weekly Low 128.46
Previous Monthly High 131.6
Previous Monthly Low 128.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 130.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 130.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 132.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 132.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 133.11

 

 

