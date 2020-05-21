EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Scope for extra gains to 119.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is extending the march further north of the 118.00 yardstick.
  • Next on the upside emerges the 119.00 neighbourhood.

EUR/JPY is prolonging the upside momentum for yet another session, managing to retake the 118.00 barrier and above.

The cross has quickly left behind the 55-day SMA in the mid-117.00s and kept pushing higher, shifting its near-term focus to the 119.00 region. This key resistance area is reinforced by the proximity of the 100-day and the 200-day SMAs at 118.89 and 119.24, respectively.

A move above the 200-day SMA should mitigate the downside pressure and allow for extra gains to March’s tops in the 121.00 region.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.32
Today Daily Change 49
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 118.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.27
Daily SMA50 117.48
Daily SMA100 118.96
Daily SMA200 119.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.2
Previous Daily Low 117.6
Previous Weekly High 116.86
Previous Weekly Low 115.3
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

