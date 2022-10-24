  • EUR/JPY resumes the upside and retests the area beyond 147.00.
  • The recent YTD high at 148.40 (October 21) comes next.

EUR/JPY fades Friday’s strong retracement and regains the 147.00 barrier and above at the beginning of the week.

Considering the current price action in the cross, the door still looks open to extra upside. That said, the immediate target now emerges at the 2022 high at 148.40 (October 21) prior to the December 2014 top at 149.78 (December 8).

In the short term the upside momentum is expected to persist while above the October lows near 141.00.

In the longer run, while above the key 200-day SMA at 136.92, the constructive outlook for the cross should remain unchanged.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 146.74
Today Daily Change 367
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 145.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 143.11
Daily SMA50 141.28
Daily SMA100 140.51
Daily SMA200 136.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 148.4
Previous Daily Low 144.1
Previous Weekly High 148.4
Previous Weekly Low 144.1
Previous Monthly High 145.64
Previous Monthly Low 137.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 145.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 146.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 143.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 148.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 150.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 152.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

