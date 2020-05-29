EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Scope for a test of 121.00

EUR/JPY’s rebound surpasses the key 119.00 mark on Friday.

Immediately above emerges the March’s peak around 121.00.

The march north in EUR/JPY remains unabated and it has already left behind the 119.00 yardstick.

The cross is now flirting with the key 4-month resistance line in the mid-119.00s, which has so far offered decent resistance.

If bulls keep pushing higher and surpass this line then the March tops in the 121.00 neighbourhood should become the next target of relevance.

EUR/JPY daily chart