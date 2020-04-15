EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Scope for a move to 116.00

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY met solid resistance around the 119.00 mark in past sessions.
  • No change on the broad neutral stance for the time being.

EUR/JPY is navigating the area of weekly lows in the 117.30/20 band, resuming the bearish note following Tuesday’s recovery.

In the meantime, the current price action remains part of the broader consolidative range between 116.00 and 121.50.

While further rangebound seems the name of the game for the cross in the short-term horizon, a move to the yearly lows in the vicinity of the 116.00 mark should not be ruled out. Further out and supporting the consolidative mood, the daily RSI is hovering over the 42.0 region.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.3
Today Daily Change 55
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 117.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.66
Daily SMA50 119.18
Daily SMA100 120.21
Daily SMA200 119.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.94
Previous Daily Low 117.31
Previous Weekly High 119.04
Previous Weekly Low 117.16
Previous Monthly High 121.15
Previous Monthly Low 116.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 118
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

