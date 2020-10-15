EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Scope for a breach of 123.00

  • EUR/JPY extends the downside to the 123.30 region on Thursday.
  • Risks of a move to the 122.90 region remain on the rise.

EUR/JPY accelerates the leg lower and drops for the fourth session in a row to the area of the 100-day SMA in the 123.40/30 band on Thursday.

If the selling impetus gathers further pace, then the cross is expected to meet the next relevant contention area around 122.40, where sits the September’s low. Further south comes in the critical 200-day SMA just above 121.00 the figure.

Above the latter, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 123.34
Today Daily Change 54
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 123.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.78
Daily SMA50 124.81
Daily SMA100 123.35
Daily SMA200 121.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 123.96
Previous Daily Low 123.47
Previous Weekly High 125.09
Previous Weekly Low 123.32
Previous Monthly High 127.08
Previous Monthly Low 122.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 123.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 123.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

