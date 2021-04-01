EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Room for a move to 2021 highs

EUR/JPY adds to recent gains and re-visits 130.00.

Next on the upside comes in the 2021 high at 130.66.

EUR/JPY trades in weekly tops and finally retakes the key resistance around the 130.00 yardstick.

The recovery still looks healthy and a daily close above 130.00 should pave the wave for a potential move to the more relevant 2021 high at 130.66 (March 18). While above the short-term support line in the 128.20 zon, extra gains remain well on the table. This area of contention coincides with the 50-day SMA.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 125.31 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart