EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rising bets for a test of the 200-day SMA

- EUR/JPY remains well on the defensive and breaches 129.00.
- Further south comes in the 200-day SMA near 128.30
The weekly downside in EUR/JPY gathers extra steam and breaks below 129.00 for the first time since mid-March.
The loss of this area should allow for further downside. That said, there is a minor support at 128.54 (Fibo level) ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 128.33.
Below the latter, the outlook for EUR/JPY is seen shifting to bearish (from constructive).
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.94
|Today Daily Change
|56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|129.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.11
|Daily SMA50
|132.21
|Daily SMA100
|131.19
|Daily SMA200
|128.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.04
|Previous Daily Low
|128.89
|Previous Weekly High
|131.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.61
|Previous Monthly High
|134.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.18, off the 15-week lows as markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles to fresh five-month lows amid growing covid concerns
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains, up little around $1,815
COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gains traction for the second straight session on Tuesday. A goodish rebound in the equity markets/US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Crypto markets bleed as bulls prepare for final comeback
Bitcoin price has dipped below the $30,000 level, creating panic among many investors. Ethereum price has come extremely close to testing the range low, hinting at a reversal.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.