EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rising bets for a test of the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY remains well on the defensive and breaches 129.00.
  • Further south comes in the 200-day SMA near 128.30

The weekly downside in EUR/JPY gathers extra steam and breaks below 129.00 for the first time since mid-March.

The loss of this area should allow for further downside. That said, there is a minor support at 128.54 (Fibo level) ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 128.33.

Below the latter, the outlook for EUR/JPY is seen shifting to bearish (from constructive).

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 128.94
Today Daily Change 56
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 129.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.11
Daily SMA50 132.21
Daily SMA100 131.19
Daily SMA200 128.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.04
Previous Daily Low 128.89
Previous Weekly High 131.09
Previous Weekly Low 129.61
Previous Monthly High 134.13
Previous Monthly Low 130.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.99

 

 

