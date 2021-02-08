EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rising bets for a test of 2021 highs

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY adds to Friday’s gains and surpasses 127.00.
  • The YTD peaks near 127.50 emerge as the next hurdle.

Bulls keep controlling the sentiment surrounding EUR/JPY at the beginning of the week.

The move above the key 127.00 mark opens the door to a potential re-visit of the so far 2021 tops around 127.50 (January 7). Further north come in the 129.30 zone (November 29/December 13 2018 highs) ahead of the monthly peaks at 130.14 (November 7 2018).

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 123.43 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 126.95
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 126.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 126.21
Daily SMA50 126.28
Daily SMA100 124.94
Daily SMA200 123.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 126.99
Previous Daily Low 126.17
Previous Weekly High 127.16
Previous Weekly Low 126.1
Previous Monthly High 127.49
Previous Monthly Low 125.09
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 126.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 126.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 125.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 125.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 127.26
Daily Pivot Point R2 127.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 128.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

