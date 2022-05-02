- The EUR/JPY begins May with modest losses of 0.09%.
- A dismal market sentiment, increased appetite for safe-haven peers.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: From a daily chart perspective, a head-and-shoulders pattern has formed and, once validated, might drag the EUR/JPY towards 130.00.
The EUR/JPY records minimal gains as Tuesday’s Asian Pacific session begins, amidst a mixed market mood, as Asian equity futures gain, except for the Australian S&P/ASX 200. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 136.80 and record gains of 0.04%.
The market sentiment is mixed but tilted upbeat, as Asian futures carried on New York sentiment. In the FX space, the gainer was the greenback, while the euro remained defensive as the EUR/USD hovered around 1.0500. That bolstered the JPY vs. the EUR, recording gains of 0.09%, though diminute, are still gains. Meanwhile, concerns about China’s coronavirus outbreak which threatens to disrupt the supply side, while the Russia-Ukraine tussles continued, weighed some in the risk appetite.
During the overnight session, the EUR/JPY opened around 136.88 and meandered around the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA), almost horizontal, around 137.07. However, once European traders got off their desks, the US session’s sour sentiment weighed on the EUR/JPY, dragging the pair towards new daily lows around 136.60. Nonetheless, a late improvement in market mood in the New York session lifted the cross-currency pair towards 136.80.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased, though it in the last couple of days was unable to break resistance at 138.00, courtesy of EUR weakness. Also, a head-and-shoulders pattern is forming, which would add downward pressure on the pair, though a break below the neckline is needed to validate the pattern.
If that scenario plays out, the EUR/JPY first support would be 136.00. Break below would drag the pair towards the head-and-shoulders necklines, around 134.70-135.00. Once broken, the next stop would be last year’s high, around 134.12, followed by some DMAs before reaching the 130.00 head-and-shoulders targets.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.80
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|136.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.55
|Daily SMA50
|133.05
|Daily SMA100
|131.56
|Daily SMA200
|130.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.99
|Previous Daily Low
|136.5
|Previous Weekly High
|139.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.78
|Previous Monthly High
|140
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
