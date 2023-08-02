- EUR/JPY retraces from the weekly high of 157.50, falling past 157.00, trading at 156.78, failing to test the YTD high of 157.99.
- Japanese Yen’s strength is attributed to the Bank of Japan’s Yield Curve Control flexibility and a downgrade of US creditworthiness from AAA to AA+.
- Technicals show a peak around the 156.80/157.40 area, with bearish signals from the Tenkan-Sen, Kijun-Sen, and Chikou Span.
EUR/JPY retraces from weekly highs of 157.50 and drops below 157.00 as buyers failed to extend their gains and test the year-to-date (YTD) high of 157.99. The reasons behind the Japanese Yen (JPY) strength are the Yield Curve Control (YCC) flexibility imposed by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), as well as the downgrade of US creditworthiness from AAA to AA+. Therefore, the EUR/JPY tumbled and is trading at 156.78.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY appears to have peaked at around the 156.80/157.40 area, as depicted in the daily chart. The cross-currency pair has failed to decisively clear the 158.00 mark, exacerbating its fall beneath the 157.00 figure. In addition, a two-day candlestick called dark cloud cover looms, but Thursday’s price action must clear Wednesday’s daily low of 156.25 and achieve a daily close below the latter to extend its losses.
Notably, the Tenkan-Sen sits below the Kijun-Sen, at around the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at around 154.59/72, a bearish signal. Furthermore, the Chikou Span is positioned below the price action, suggesting that sellers could regain control in the near term.
The EUR/JPY first support would be 156.25, followed by the figure at 156.00. A breach of the latter will expose the Kijun-Sen at 154.72, followed by the Tenkan-Sen at 154.59, before dipping inside the Kumo. Conversely, if EUR/JPY reclaims 157.00, that could open the door for further upside, with buyers challenging 158.00.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|157.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.84
|Daily SMA50
|154.15
|Daily SMA100
|150.12
|Daily SMA200
|146.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.49
|Previous Daily Low
|156.39
|Previous Weekly High
|157.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.41
|Previous Monthly High
|158.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
