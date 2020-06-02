EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Remains firm and targets 121.00

EUR/JPY extends the rally well past the key barrier at 120.00.

Immediately above emerges the March tops beyond the 121.00 mark.

The march north in EUR/JPY remains everything but abated for yet another session and it has now managed to reclaim the key 120.00 yardstick and beyond.

If the buying pressure intensifies, the March peaks just above 121.00 the figure should emerge next on the short-term horizon.

While above the 200-day SMA at 119.27, the outlook on the cross is seen as positive.

EUR/JPY daily chart