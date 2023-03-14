EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Recovery targets the 2023 high at 145.60

- EUR/JPY regains some balance and approaches 144.00.
- The continuation of the rebound could see the YTD peak revisited.
EUR/JPY manages to leave behind three consecutive sessions with losses and trades at shouting distance from the 144.00 zone on Tuesday.
Further recovery in the cross is expected to meet the next hurdle of note at the so far 2023 high at 145.56 (March 2). The surpass of the latter exposes a probable move to the December 2022 peak at 146.72 (December 15).
While above the 200-day SMA at 141.79, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain positive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.86
|Today Daily Change
|139
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|142.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.88
|Daily SMA50
|142.01
|Daily SMA100
|143.06
|Daily SMA200
|141.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.39
|Previous Daily Low
|141.37
|Previous Weekly High
|145.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.35
|Previous Monthly High
|145.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
