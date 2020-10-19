EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Recovery targets the 125.00 area

EUR/JPY moves to multi-day highs and flirts with 124.00.

Next of relevance on the upside emerges the 125.00 level.

EUR/JPY bounces sharply and regains buying interest on the back of the improvement in the risk complex.

If the buying pressure gathers extra traction, then the cross is expected to meet the next relevant barrier around monthly tops in the 125.00 neighbourhood (October 9).

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at1 121.07, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart