EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Recovery now targets the 200-day SMA

- EUR/JPY bounces off lows near 129.00 on Thursday.
- The upside momentum looks to retests the 200-day SMA.
The intense multi-session pullback in EUR/JPY seems to have met a firm contention in the 129.00 neighbourhood so far.
The ongoing recovery initially targets the minor hurdle at the 100-day SMA at 130.14 ahead of the Fibo level (of the October rally) at 130.29. If this zone is cleared, then bulls are expected to shift the focus to the more significant 200-day SMA, today at 130.50.
Below the 200-day SMA, today at 130.50, the outlook for the cross is seen as negative.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.53
|Today Daily Change
|53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|129.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.37
|Daily SMA50
|130.56
|Daily SMA100
|130.22
|Daily SMA200
|130.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.08
|Previous Daily Low
|129.04
|Previous Weekly High
|131.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.23
|Previous Monthly High
|133.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1300 in quiet day
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1300 on Thursday as investors await the next catalyst. The US Dollar Index stays on the back foot with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggling to move above 1.6%. Focus shifts to mid-tier data releases from the US.
GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.3500 ahead of US data
GBP/USD lost its bullish momentum after climbing to a fresh eight-day high of 1.3513 earlier in the day. Ahead of the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index data from the US, the greenback stays on the back foot, limiting the pair's downside.
Acceptance above $1,870 is critical for XAU/USD bulls
Gold price is struggling to extend the upside beyond the critical $1,870 supply zone, despite the extended weakness in the US Treasury yields and the dollar. Increased calls for the global central banks to act to tackle inflation are limiting gold’s bullish momentum.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Three signs that price rises may have already peaked, and what it means for markets Premium
Oil prices are already 10% off the highs, and gas is also losing steam. The Baltic Dry Index has dropped to the lowest in five months. Chip shortages are also easing, with GM working at full engine in November.