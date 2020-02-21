EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Recovery lost momentum ahead of 121.50

By Pablo Piovano
  • The sharp recovery in EUR/JPY run out of steam in the vicinity of 121.50.
  • Further upside now targets the 2020 highs near the 123.00 mark.

Following two consecutive sessions posting strong gains, EUR/JPY is now losing some momentum amidst some JPY-buying.

If the buying bias gathers extra impetus, then the YTD high in levels just below 123.00 the figure (January 16th) should emerge as the next target of relevance.

Above the key 200-day SMA, today at 120.38, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain positive.

EUR/PY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.88
Today Daily Change 68
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 120.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.01
Daily SMA50 121.05
Daily SMA100 120.63
Daily SMA200 120.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.4
Previous Daily Low 120.1
Previous Weekly High 120.34
Previous Weekly Low 118.87
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

