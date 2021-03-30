EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Recovery keeps targeting 130.00 and above

- EUR/JPY reverses Monday’s downtick and regains 129.50.
- The 2021 highs near 130.70 emerge as the next target.
EUR/JPY manages to leave behind Monday’s pullback and advances further north of the 129.00 level on turnaround Tuesday.
The recovery looks firm and initially targets the interim hurdle at the 130.00 levels seconded by the more relevant 2021 high at 130.66 (March 18). While above the short-term support line in the 128.00 neighbourhood, extra gains remain well on the table. This area of contention coincides with the 50-day SMA.
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 125.22 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.51
|Today Daily Change
|45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|129.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.39
|Daily SMA50
|128
|Daily SMA100
|126.81
|Daily SMA200
|125.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.43
|Previous Daily Low
|128.83
|Previous Weekly High
|129.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.29
|Previous Monthly High
|129.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.06
