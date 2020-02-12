EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Recovery eyes the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY adds to Tuesday’s bounce off the 119.60 area.
  • Further upside now targets the critical 200-day SMA at 120.50.

EUR/JPY is prolonging the recovery after dropping and printing fresh 2020 lows in the 119.60/55 band on Tuesday.

Further upside should now focus on the key 200-day SMA in the mid-120.00s ahead of the February top at 120.65.

Above the 200-day SMA the outlook on the cross is expected to shift to positive (from bearish).

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.04
Today Daily Change 54
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 119.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.9
Daily SMA50 121.21
Daily SMA100 120.51
Daily SMA200 120.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.02
Previous Daily Low 119.6
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 119.92
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

