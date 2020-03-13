EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rebound now targets the 200-day SMA

  • EUR/JPY’s recovery is picking up extra pace on Friday.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the 200-day SMA at 1201.5.

Increasing selling pressure in the Japanese currency is lifting EUR/JPY to the vicinity of the 119.00 mark at the end of the week.

That said, the next target to the upside aligns at the 200-day SMA, today at 120.15 ahead of February’s peak in the 121.50 region.

Above the 200-day SMA, the downside pressure is expected to alleviate and allow for the continuation of the move up.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.9
Today Daily Change 211
Today Daily Change % 1.61
Today daily open 117.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.44
Daily SMA50 120.36
Daily SMA100 120.6
Daily SMA200 120.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.34
Previous Daily Low 116.31
Previous Weekly High 120.95
Previous Weekly Low 118.62
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.17

 

 

