EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rebound now targets the 119.00 region

  • EUR/JPY is looking to extend the rebound from the 115.50 zone.
  • Immediately to the downside is located the 2017 low at 114.85.

EUR/JPY is extending the bounce off recent lows near 115.50 to the current area beyond 117.00 the figure, where some resistance turned up.

Looking at the broader picture, the downside pressure is expected to lose some momentum on a surpass of April tops in the 119.00 neighbourhood.

If this area of resistance is surpassed, then the next target of relevance will be at the 200-day SMA, today at 119.47.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.39
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 117.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.18
Daily SMA50 118.4
Daily SMA100 119.73
Daily SMA200 119.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.78
Previous Daily Low 115.55
Previous Weekly High 117.29
Previous Weekly Low 115.54
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 116.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 116.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 114.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 113.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.48

 

 

