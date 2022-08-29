On its way north, a break above 139.00 will expose the confluence of the July 27 high and the R1 daily pivot around 137,50, followed by the July 25 daily high at 140.07, ahead of the R2 pivot point.

The EUR/JPY 4-hour chart illustrates the par breaking above the August 10 high at 138.39, opening the door to further gains. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in overbought territory, meaning the cross-currency could consolidate before resuming upwards.

The EUR/JPY resistance levels lie at the 50-day EMA, followed by 139.00 and 140.00 psychological levels. On the flip side, the EUR/JPY first support would be the 100-day EMA at 138.28, followed by the 138.00 figure, followed by the 20-day EMA at 137.00.

The EUR/JPY faced solid resistance at the 50-day EMA around 138.86 after reaching 139.00 on Monday. Worth noting that if the EUR/JPY breaks above the July 21 high at 143.32, it will invalidate the chart pattern, paving the way for further gains.

The EUR/JPY rallies to fresh six-week highs around 138.97 during the North American session on Monday. As the Asian Pacific session begins, the EUR/JPY is trading at 138.72, so far invalidating a head-and-shoulders chart pattern in the daily chart.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.