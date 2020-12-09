EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Probing falling wedge resistance

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/JPY trades near the upper end of a 4-hour chart falling chanel hurdle. 
  • A breakout would signal a continuation of the rally fron late November lows. 

EUR/JPY is trading near 126.24, representing a 0.14% gain on the day, having printed a session low of 126.04 early today. 

The 4-hour chart shows the currency pair is probing the upper end or resistance of the falling wedge represented by trendlines connecting Dec. 4 and Dec. 7 highs and Dec. 2 and Dec. 7 lows. 

A falling wedge comprises trendlines connecting lower highs and lower lows and indicates. These trendlines are converging in nature, as is the case here, and represent seller exhaustion. Hence, a breakout is considered a bullish sign. 

A 4-hour close above the falling wedge hurdle at 126.24 would confirm the breakout. That would imply an end of the pullback from the recent high of 126.68 and resumption of the rally from lows near 123.90 observed at the end of November.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 126.21
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 126.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 124.59
Daily SMA50 124
Daily SMA100 124.4
Daily SMA200 121.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 126.26
Previous Daily Low 125.86
Previous Weekly High 126.68
Previous Weekly Low 124.31
Previous Monthly High 125.14
Previous Monthly Low 121.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 126.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 125.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 125.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 125.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 126.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 126.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 126.69

 

 

