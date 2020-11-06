EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Probes Fibonacci support

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/JPY's daily chart shows bearish sentiment is quite strong. 
  • The key support at 122.27 could be breached.

EUR/JPY has erased early gains to trade near 122.27, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from 114.40 to 127.07. 

The support could be breached as the long upper shadows attached to the previous two daily candles suggest a strong sell-on-the-rise mentality. A similar view is being echoed by the rejection at 122.73 early today and the subsequent drop to 122.27.

Further, the 14-day relative strength index is signaling a bearish bias with a below-50 print. 

Acceptance below 122.27 would open expose the Oct. 30 low of 121.62. Alternatively, a close above Wednesday's high of 123.18 would confirm a bullish reversal. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.29
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 122.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.37
Daily SMA50 124.06
Daily SMA100 123.65
Daily SMA200 121.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 123.18
Previous Daily Low 122.21
Previous Weekly High 124.21
Previous Weekly Low 121.62
Previous Monthly High 125.09
Previous Monthly Low 121.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 122.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 123.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 123.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 124

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

