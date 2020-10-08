EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Probes 5-week descending trendline

EUR/JPY needs to clear a descending trendline to confirm a bull reversal.

The daily chart indicators are already reporting a reversal higher.

EUR/JPY is currently trading at 124.76 – the resistance of the trendline connecting Sept. 1 and Sept. 10 highs.

A daily close above the trendline would imply an end of the pullback from the Sept. 1 high of 127.07 and confirm bullish reversal signaled earlier this week by the MACD histogram's crossover above zero.

The 14-day relative strength index has also crossed into bullish territory above 50.

A breakout would expose 125.28 - the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from 127.07 to 122.38.

However, a strong rejection at the trendline hurdle could invite chart-driven selling, possibly yielding a decline to 123.84 (Oct. 7 low).

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above trendline hurdle

Technical levels