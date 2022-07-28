The EUR/JPY hourly chart depicts sellers losing steam, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in oversold conditions. The cross-currency bottomed around 163.37, which would be the first support level, as EUR sellers take a breather. EUR/JPY traders should be aware that the pair might print a leg-up towards the confluence of the daily pivot and the 50% Fibonacci retracement around the 137.45-55 area before resuming downwards towards the EUR/JPY sellers’ target at 135.30.

From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/JPY shifted to neutral-downward biased. Even though the EUR/JPY 200-day EMA sits at 133.67 below the exchange rate, the break of the 100-day is significant. Nevertheless, EUR/JPY sellers need to reclaim the July 8 daily low at 136.85, which might be achieved as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bearish territory, with enough room before reaching oversold levels. Once that level is cleared, it would pave the way for a EUR/JPY move towards 136.00.

EUR/JPY nosedived below the 100-day EMA on Thursday, spurred by dismal US economic data, reporting that Q2 GDP shrank for the second straight month, tapping the economy into a “technical recession.” Traders in the equity markets ignored the news, but in the FX space, safe-haven peers flourished. The EUR/JPY is trading at 136.91, slightly up 0.02% as the Asian session begins.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.