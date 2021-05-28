EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Overbought levels prompt some caution

  • EUR/JPY clinches new 2021 highs just below 134.00 the figure.
  • Initial support is seen in the mid-132.00s so far.

EUR/JPY broke above the consolidation theme and clinched fresh YTD peaks in the area just shy of the 134.00 yardstick, the highest level since February 2018.

Further upside remains well on the cards with the target at the 134.50 region, where coincide the September/October and early December 2018 tops.

The continuation of the buying pressure is likely as long as the cross remains underpinned by the immediate support line (off the March lows) near 131.00. This area is also reinforced by the proximity of the 50-day SMA.

However, a potential corrective move should not be ruled out in the very near-term, as EUR/JPY navigates the overbought territory, as per the daily RSI (74.21). Against this, there is an interim support around 132.50 (low May 24).

In the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 127.02 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 133.86
Today Daily Change 26
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 133.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 132.41
Daily SMA50 131.02
Daily SMA100 129.31
Daily SMA200 127.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 134.06
Previous Daily Low 132.93
Previous Weekly High 133.44
Previous Weekly Low 132.51
Previous Monthly High 132.37
Previous Monthly Low 129.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 133.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 133.36
Daily Pivot Point S1 133.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 132.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 132.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 134.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 134.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 135.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

