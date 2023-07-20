EUR/JPY Price Analysis: No changes to the upside bias

- EUR/JPY comes under pressure following recent tops.
- Further gains target the 2023 high around 158.00.
EUR/JPY fades part of Wednesday’s advance and returns to the 156.50 region on Thursday.
In the meantime, the cross keeps the recovery mode in place and the continuation of the uptrend carries the potential to challenge the so far 2023 peak in the boundaries of 158.00 the figure (June 29).
So far, the longer term positive outlook for the cross appears favoured while above the 200-day SMA, today at 146.16.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.4
|Today Daily Change
|53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|156.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.41
|Daily SMA50
|152.81
|Daily SMA100
|149.06
|Daily SMA200
|146.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.21
|Previous Daily Low
|155.84
|Previous Weekly High
|156.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.43
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh weekly low below 1.1150
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week below 1.1150 in the American session on Thursday. After the US data showed the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K from 237K, the US Dollar gathered strength, forcing the pair to stretch lower.
GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level in 10 days near 1.2850. Following a quiet European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and rising US yields, triggering another leg lower in the pair.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,970 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined below $1,970 in the American session on Thursday. Following the upbeat Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.8%, making it hard for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.