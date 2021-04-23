EUR/JPY Price Analysis: No change to the rangebound trading

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY keeps the consolidative mood around 130.00 on Friday.
  • Next on the upside comes in the YTD tops near 131.00.

EUR/JPY regains some composure following four consecutive daily pullbacks along with the 130.00 neighbourhood.

Current price action suggests further consolidation remains well on the cards in the near-term. On the downside, decent contention is seen emerging in the mid-129.00s ahead of the minor support at the 50-day SMA around 129.60.

A break below the 5-month support line near 129.00 should alleviate the upside pressure somewhat an allow for a move lower to the next target at the late March lows in the 128.30/25 band (March 24).

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 126.04 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130
Today Daily Change 57
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 129.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.08
Daily SMA50 129.36
Daily SMA100 127.86
Daily SMA200 126.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.47
Previous Daily Low 129.67
Previous Weekly High 130.61
Previous Weekly Low 129.8
Previous Monthly High 130.67
Previous Monthly Low 128.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

