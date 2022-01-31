EUR/JPY Price Analysis: No change to the range bound theme

  • EUR/JPY manages to stage a decent rebound and retests 129.00.
  • Further consolidation seems well in place for the time being.

EUR/JPY reverses two daily pullbacks in a row and briefly surpasses the 129.00 hurdle at the beginning of the week.

In light of the recent price action, the cross seems to have moved into a consolidative phase, with support emerging around 128.20 so far. On the upside, the temporary hurdle at the 55-day SMA at 129.27 keeps capping the upside for the time being. The surpass of the latter could alleviate the downside pressure and allow for a probable move to the more relevant 200-day SMA.

While below the 200-day SMA AT 130.47, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain negative.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 128.83
Today Daily Change 68
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 128.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.02
Daily SMA50 129.3
Daily SMA100 129.92
Daily SMA200 130.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 128.85
Previous Daily Low 128.35
Previous Weekly High 129.25
Previous Weekly Low 128.25
Previous Monthly High 131.04
Previous Monthly Low 127.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 128.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 128.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 128.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 129.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 129.28

 

 

