EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next support comes in at 121.10, the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY accelerates the downside below the 123.00 mark.
  • Further south comes in the 200-day SMA near 121.10.

The selling momentum in EUR/JPY gathers further steam and forces the cross to break below the key support at 123.00 the figure and print at the same time new multi-day lows.

The continuation of the current leg lower opens the door to a deeper pullback to, initially, the 200-day SMA around 121.10. This view carries the potential of challenging the so far constructive view on EUR/JPY.

Looking at the broader scenario, while above the 200-day SMA at1 121.12, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.39
Today Daily Change 85
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 123.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 124.03
Daily SMA50 124.51
Daily SMA100 123.55
Daily SMA200 121.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124
Previous Daily Low 123.15
Previous Weekly High 125
Previous Weekly Low 123.33
Previous Monthly High 127.08
Previous Monthly Low 122.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 123.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 122.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 122.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 123.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

