EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next stop at the 2021 low at 125.08

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY plummets well below the 127.00 mark, or new 2022 low.
  • The next target of note comes at the 2021 low near 125.00.

EUR/JPY accelerates losses to the low-126.00s following the collapse in the single currency and the persistent risk aversion.

The continuation of the downtrend in the cross is expected to meet the next support of note at the 2021 low at 125.08 (January 18). If cleared, then the focus of attention should shift to 122.84 (low November 19 2020) ahead of the October 2020 low at 121.61 (October 30).

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 130.21, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain negative.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 126.25
Today Daily Change 159
Today Daily Change % -1.15
Today daily open 127.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.39
Daily SMA50 130.17
Daily SMA100 130.1
Daily SMA200 130.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 128.6
Previous Daily Low 127.58
Previous Weekly High 130.91
Previous Weekly Low 127.92
Previous Monthly High 133.15
Previous Monthly Low 127.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 127.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 128.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 127.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 126.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 126.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 128.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 128.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 129.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

