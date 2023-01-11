- EUR/JPY advances further north of the 142.00 mark midweek
- Bulls now target the weekly high around the 143.00 zone (December 28).
EUR/JPY trades with gains for the fourth session in a row and climbs to multi-day peaks near 142.50 on Wednesday.
Considering the ongoing price action, further upside remains well favoured in the near term. Against that, the immediate up barrier appears at the weekly high at 142.93 (December 28), which appears reinforced by the vicinity of the 100-day SMA, today at 143.05.
The outlook for EUR/JPY should remain positive while above the 200-day SMA at 140.62.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.52
|Today Daily Change
|77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|141.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.67
|Daily SMA50
|143.35
|Daily SMA100
|143.03
|Daily SMA200
|140.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.05
|Previous Daily Low
|141.08
|Previous Weekly High
|141.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.39
|Previous Monthly High
|146.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.29
