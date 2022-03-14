EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next stop to the upside is the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY adds to Friday’s advance and retargets 130.00.
  • Further up comes the 200-day SMA, today at 130.02.

EUR/JPY advances sharply and manages to retake the 129.00 mark and beyond at the beginning of the week.

In case the rebound picks up extra pace, then the next barrier emerges at the temporary 55-day SMA 129.77 before the more relevant 200-day SMA, today at 130.02. If cleared, then the cross should start assessing a probable visit to the weekly high at 131.90 (February 16).

In the meantime, while below the 200-day SMA, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain negative.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.07
Today Daily Change 162
Today Daily Change % 0.89
Today daily open 127.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 128.87
Daily SMA50 129.76
Daily SMA100 129.74
Daily SMA200 130.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.04
Previous Daily Low 127.46
Previous Weekly High 129.04
Previous Weekly Low 124.39
Previous Monthly High 133.15
Previous Monthly Low 127.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 128.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 128.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 127.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 126.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 125.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 128.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 129.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 1.0950 from daily highs

EUR/USD retreats to 1.0950 from daily highs

EUR/USD climbed toward 1.1000 during the European trading hours but seems to have lost its bullish momentum. The pair is clinging to modest daily gains near 1.0950 as investors remain cautious while assessing the latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD steadies near 1.3050 in choppy day

GBP/USD steadies near 1.3050 in choppy day

GBP/USD staged a rebound after dropping to its lowest level since November 2020 at 1.3010 on Monday but seems to be having a difficult time clearing 1.3050. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk perception continues to impact the pair's action.

GBP/USD News

Gold slides to one-week low, downside seems limited amid Ukraine crisis

Gold slides to one-week low, downside seems limited amid Ukraine crisis

Gold dropped to over a one-week high on Monday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven commodity amid elevated US Treasury bond yields. Weaker USD, the Russia-Ukraine conflict could act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD ahead of the Fed.

Gold News

Crypto markets in disarray

Crypto markets in disarray

Bitcoin price continues to tag the immediate demand area, weakening it. Despite the sudden bursts in buying pressure, BTC seems to be in consolidation mode.

Read more

Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium

Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil

How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures