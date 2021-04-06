EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes in the 2021 highs

- EUR/JPY moves further north of the 130.00 yardstick.
- The 2021 tops in the 130.65/70 band emerge as the next hurdle.
EUR/JPY reverses the recent weakness and manages to push higher beyond the key barrier at 130.00 the figure.
The recovery remains healthy and an attempt to test the 2021 high at 130.66 (March 18) looks increasingly likely in the near-term. While above the short-term support line in the 128.30 region, extra gains remain well on the table. This area of contention is reinforced by the proximity of the 50-day SMA at 128.46.
A break below the latter should alleviate the upside pressure and allow for some corrective downside in the short-term view.
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 125.46 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.52
|Today Daily Change
|55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|130.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.61
|Daily SMA50
|128.41
|Daily SMA100
|127.1
|Daily SMA200
|125.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.27
|Previous Daily Low
|129.84
|Previous Weekly High
|130.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.83
|Previous Monthly High
|130.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, holds above $1730 level
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields extended some support to the commodity.
Uniswap primed for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary.
More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?
Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.