- EUR/JPY adds to the recent rebound and surpasses 142.00.
- Further upside could see the 144.00 region revisited.
EUR/JPY maintains the bullish bias and reclaims the area beyond the 142.00 barrier at the beginning of the week.
The continuation of the rebound from last week’s lows remains well in place for the time being. That said, the cross could therefore extend the bullish attempt to the weekly top at 144.04 (September 20), which is deemed as the last defense for a move to the 2022 peak at 145.63 (September 12).
In the meantime, while above the key 200-day SMA at 135.90, the constructive outlook for the cross should remain unchanged.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.96
|Today Daily Change
|110
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|141.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.01
|Daily SMA50
|139.22
|Daily SMA100
|139.42
|Daily SMA200
|135.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.29
|Previous Daily Low
|140.78
|Previous Weekly High
|142.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.38
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.05
