EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes 131.90

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY advances further north of the 200-day SMA.
  • The continuation of the uptrend now targets the 131.90 level.

EUR/JPY gathers extra pace and extends the rally above 131.00 the figure on Thursday.

A convincing move above the 200-day SMA (129.98) should pave the way for extra gains with the immediate target at the weekly high at 131.90 (February 16) prior to the 2022 peak at 133.15 (February 10).

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.01
Today Daily Change 76
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 131.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 128.7
Daily SMA50 129.71
Daily SMA100 129.68
Daily SMA200 130.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 131.1
Previous Daily Low 129.54
Previous Weekly High 129.04
Previous Weekly Low 124.39
Previous Monthly High 133.15
Previous Monthly Low 127.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 130
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 131.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 132.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 133.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

The Bank of England (BOE) is set to hike rates by another 25 bps on Thursday. The British pound holds its ground against its rivals ahead of the decision but the bank's policy outlook amid heightened uncertainty could impact the currency's valuation in a significant way.

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3200 as investors wait for the Bank of England (BOE) to announce its policy decisions. BOE is up for the third consecutive rate-hike to tame inflation. Meanwhile, the US dollar and Treasury yields fail to capitalize on the hawkish Fed outcome. 

EUR/USD is off the weekly high, trading below 1.1050 amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. The US dollar drops with the Treasury yields, in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed decision, keeping the downside cushioned. Lagarde, Russia-Ukraine peace talks in focus. 

Gold gained traction for the second successive day and recovered further from the monthly low. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal.

XRP price has triggered a massive breakout from an optimistic pattern, but the consolidation has caused it to remain rangebound. On-chain metrics hint at a minor blockade ahead.

