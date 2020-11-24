EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next on the upside appears 125.00

  • EUR/JPY extends the rebound and tests the key 124.00 area.
  • The monthly peaks just beyond 125.00 the figure comes up next.

EUR/JPY rebounds from last week’s lows in the sub-123.00 area and now flirts with the 124.00 zone, where sits the 100-day SMA.

If the buying pressure gathers extra steam, a break above this area should allow for further upside to, initially, re-visit the monthly peaks just past 125.00 the figure.

On the opposite side, losses are expected to accelerate if EUR/JPY breaks below last week’s lows in the 122.80 zone, exposing the key 200-day SMA, today at 121.43.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 123.92
Today Daily Change 43
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 123.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.17
Daily SMA50 123.59
Daily SMA100 124.02
Daily SMA200 121.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 123.79
Previous Daily Low 123.08
Previous Weekly High 124.44
Previous Weekly Low 122.85
Previous Monthly High 125.09
Previous Monthly Low 121.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 123.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 122.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited. 

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid. 

Gold maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to pare a part of the early losses to four-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1830 region, down around 0.50% for the day.

The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980. 

