- EUR/JPY trades without direction in the 138.00 region.
- Next on the downside comes the 100-day SMA.
EUR/JPY printed news multi-week lows in the 136.80 region, although it managed to regain composure afterwards.
The cross remains under pressure, particularly after breaking below the 4-month support line, today around 139.65. That said, further downtrend could revisit the 100-day SMA at 136.00 ahead of the minor support at 133.92 (low May 19).
In the longer run, the constructive stance in the cross remains well propped up by the 200-day SMA at 133.07.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.04
|Today Daily Change
|177
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|138.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.4
|Daily SMA50
|139.02
|Daily SMA100
|135.97
|Daily SMA200
|133.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.07
|Previous Daily Low
|137.99
|Previous Weekly High
|144.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.79
|Previous Monthly High
|144.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.95
