EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next on the downside comes 128.50

- EUR/JPY drops further south of the 129.00 level.
- Next support now emerges in the mid-128.00s.
EUR/JPY depreciates further and quickly leaves behind the 129.00 mark on Thursday.
Further decline remains well on the cards, accelerated after the cross broke below the critical 200-day SMA (129.54) earlier in the week. That said, there is an interim support at July’s lows in the 128.50 region (August 20) ahead of monthly low at 127.93 (August 19).
The sustainable break below the 200-day SMA should shift the outlook for EUR/JPY to bearish (from constructive).
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.78
|Today Daily Change
|63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|129.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.65
|Daily SMA50
|129.7
|Daily SMA100
|131.08
|Daily SMA200
|129.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.57
|Previous Daily Low
|129.06
|Previous Weekly High
|130.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.67
|Previous Monthly High
|130.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.04
