EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next on the downside comes 127.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY stays under pressure and drops to 2-day low near 128.40.
  • The December 2021 low (127.50) emerges as the next support of note.

EUR/JPY resumes the bearish trend and leaves behind Wednesday’s uptick.

Price action in the cross keeps signalling a scenario of lower prices for the time being. Indeed, the weakness around EUR/JPY has intensified following the convincing breakdown of the key 200-day SMA (130.49) earlier in the month, opening the door to a potential drop to the December 2021 low near 127.50 (December 3).

While below the 200-day SMA, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain negative.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 128.55
Today Daily Change 58
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 128.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.23
Daily SMA50 129.33
Daily SMA100 129.95
Daily SMA200 130.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.25
Previous Daily Low 128.6
Previous Weekly High 131.18
Previous Weekly Low 128.56
Previous Monthly High 131.04
Previous Monthly Low 127.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 128.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 129.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 129.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1150 area after mixed US data

EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1150 area after mixed US data

EUR/USD continues to edge lower in the early American session and trades at its weakest level since June 2020 below 1.1150. The data from the US showed that the GDP expanded at a stronger pace than expected in Q4. On a negative note, Durable Goods Orders in December contracted by 0.9%. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tests 1.3400 as greenback continues to gather strength

GBP/USD tests 1.3400 as greenback continues to gather strength

GBP/USD is trading at its weakest level in a month and testing 1.3400 support ahead of the American session. The US Dollar Index extended its Fed-fueled rally and climbed to its highest level since July 2020 near 97.00. Eyes on US GDP and Durable Goods Orders data.

GBP/USD News

Gold pressured to $1810 area as buck, US yields break higher post-hawkish Fed

Gold pressured to $1810 area as buck, US yields break higher post-hawkish Fed

Gold has pulled back to around $1810 from Wednesday’s highs above $1850 as markets price in a more hawkish Fed. Traders should watch for a break of a recent upwards trend channel that could trigger a drop towards the $1780s.

Gold News

Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry

Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry

Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week. 

Read more

Tesla share price hits speed bump

Tesla share price hits speed bump

The Tesla share price has been under pressure for most of this month, having fallen below its $1trn in market cap it has struggled to rally from the three month lows we saw earlier this week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures