EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next on the downside appears 127.80

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY remains on the defensive below the 129.00 mark.
  • Further decline could see the 127.80 area retested in the near-term.

EUR/JPY adds to Tuesday’s losses and accelerates the downside below the 129.00 support on Wednesday.

The upside momentum now looks dented and a deeper pullback in the cross could re-visit the 127.75/80 band, where coincide the 50-day SMA and the short-term support line (off the November’s low).

A break below the latter should alleviate the upside pressure and allow for the continuation of the downtrend, at least in the near-term view.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 125.04 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 128.58
Today Daily Change 46
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 128.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.38
Daily SMA50 127.76
Daily SMA100 126.57
Daily SMA200 125.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.92
Previous Daily Low 128.6
Previous Weekly High 130.67
Previous Weekly Low 129.32
Previous Monthly High 129.98
Previous Monthly Low 126.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 127.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 126.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

