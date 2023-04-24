EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next on tap emerges the 150.00 mark

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY extends the rally and prints new 2023 highs on Monday.
  • Once the 2022 high is cleared, the cross could challenge 150.00.

EUR/JPY climbs to new YTD peaks past the 148.00 barrier at the beginning of the week.

The strong upside momentum in the cross appears so far unabated. The surpass of the  the 2022 peak at 148.40 (October 21) is expected to shift the focus to a potential test of the key 150.00 yardstick in the not-so-distant future.

So far, further upside looks favoured while the cross trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 142.26.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 148.27
Today Daily Change 118
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 147.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 145.17
Daily SMA50 143.98
Daily SMA100 142.78
Daily SMA200 142.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 147.57
Previous Daily Low 146.4
Previous Weekly High 147.86
Previous Weekly Low 146.4
Previous Monthly High 145.67
Previous Monthly Low 138.83
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 147.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 146.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 146.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 145.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 145.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 147.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 148.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 149.01

 

 

