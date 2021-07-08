EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next big supports comes in at 128.12

- EUR/JPY accelerates the weekly losses and breaches 130.00.
- Next on the downside comes in the 200-day SMA.
The downside momentum in EUR/JPY gathers extra steam and forces the cross to break below the key support at 130.00 on Thursday.
The mid-129.00s (April lows) emerge as the next support of note. The loss of this area could spark a deeper pullback to the critical 200-day SMA, today at 128.12.
Below the latter, the outlook for EUR/JPY is expected to shift to bearish.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.02
|Today Daily Change
|90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|130.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.01
|Daily SMA50
|132.45
|Daily SMA100
|131.04
|Daily SMA200
|128.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.04
|Previous Daily Low
|130.43
|Previous Weekly High
|132.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.28
|Previous Monthly High
|134.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.51
