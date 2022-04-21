- The EUR/JPY braces to gain supported by ECB hawkish comments, amidst a stronger yen,
- ECB’s de Guindos shifted hawkish, saying that a rate hike in July is possible.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Negative divergence in the daily chart to push the pair towards 137.50.
The shared currency clings to gains in the mid-New York session after printing a YTD high at 140.00. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 139.06, up some 0.24%.
The Japanese yen recovered substantial ground versus the commodity currencies, like the Aussie, the Loonie, and the kiwi. In the case of the low-yielder EUR, it failed, which was lifted by hawkish comments of ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos, who said that a rate hike in July is possible, while he sees no reason why APP could not end by July.
Market’s reaction
The EUR/USD jumped on those remarks but of late retreated those gains and meanders around 1.0850. In the case of the EUR/JPY, the central bank divergence between the ECB and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) favors the former, which is about to finish its QE program, while the latter remains stimulating the Japanese economy. So the EUR/JPY held to gains, though from a technical perspective, it is forming an inverted hammer after an uptrend, which means the price is exhausted and may consolidate or resume lower.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
As abovementioned, exhaustion lies in the EUR/JPY pair. If EUR/JPY bulls fail to record a daily close above 139.00, that will exert additional downward pressure on the cross-currency pair. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in overbought territory (72.34) formed a negative divergence with price action as the EUR/JPY records higher highs, the RSI prints lower highs.
With that said, the EUR/JPY’s first support would be the psychological 138.00 mark. A break would expose February 2018 highs near 137.50, followed by April’s 19 daily low at 136.83.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|138.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.88
|Daily SMA50
|132.2
|Daily SMA100
|130.92
|Daily SMA200
|130.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.69
|Previous Daily Low
|138.4
|Previous Weekly High
|137.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.28
|Previous Monthly High
|137.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD unfazed by central bankers hovers around 1.0850
The EUR/USD treads water around 1.0850 as Powell and Lagarde speak on a panel at the IMF. Neither of the central bankers is adding new information leaving the EUR/USD directionless after erasing the intraday gains seen during the European session.
GBP/USD loses further ground and nears 1.3000
GBP/USD has edged higher on the back of hawkish comments from BOE policymaker Catherine Mann in the early American session but quickly changed course as the greenback is back in fashion.
Gold buyers awaiting around $1,925.00
Gold has extended its decline to $1,936.63 a troy ounce, its lowest in two weeks. The better market tone undermined demand for safe-haven assets, although the risk-off factors remain latent in the background and could return to the front page anytime.
ECB fires up cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are all using the window of opportunity this morning afforded by comments from the ECB de Guindos, that a July rate hike is in the cards.
Snap Stock News and Forecast: SNAP earnings preview
SNAP gets its chance to shine after the market closes on Thursday in what will be more key now as active user and/or subscription models come under increasing scrutiny following the Netflix collapse.