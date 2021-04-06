EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Monday’s Dragonfly Doji keeps buyers hopeful above 130.00

- EUR/JPY buyers attack 13-day-old resistance line after flashing a bullish candlestick the previous day.
- Upward sloping SMA, strong RSI line favor the bulls.
- Bears need to break an ascending support line from January 18.
EUR/JPY picks up bids around 130.26, up 0.08% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair respects the previous day’s bullish candlestick formation, Dragonfly Doji, amid upbeat RSI conditions.
While the 130.30 immediate hurdle, comprising a downward sloping resistance line from March 18, is on the cusps of an upside break, the previous month’s top, also the highest since October 2018 near 130.67, will be the key to watch afterward.
Although RSI might have turned overbought by then, which in turn suggests pullback, any further rise past-130.67 will not hesitate to cross the 131.00 threshold.
Alternatively, a pullback from the current levels needs to slip beneath Monday’s low of 129.83 to defy the bullish candle. However, the pair’s consolidation towards the 130.00 can’t be ruled out.
It should, however, be noted that the EUR/JPY sellers will remain cautious before breaking an ascending support line from mid-January, around 128.90. Though, fresh short-term selling could be initiated on the downside break of 10-day SMA, near 129.50 by the press time.
To sum up, EUR/JPY remains on the bull’s radar and is ready to escalate the run-up but a rally in the prices is less likely.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|130.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.61
|Daily SMA50
|128.41
|Daily SMA100
|127.1
|Daily SMA200
|125.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.27
|Previous Daily Low
|129.84
|Previous Weekly High
|130.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.83
|Previous Monthly High
|130.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution
EUR/USD is on the verge of a bull pennant breakout on the 1H chart. The main currency pair rallied hard a day before, benefiting from the improved market mood, which downed the safe-haven US dollar.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout
GBP/USD stays firm near 12-day top following an upside break of 200-SMA. Resistance line of a two-week-old rising channel guards immediate run-up. Previous resistance line from February 24 adds to the downside filters.
Gold eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside
Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD.
Ripple price seeing light at the end of the tunnel
XRP price has been a wildcard ever since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against two Ripple executives in late 2020. The price bias has been higher after the December crash, and volatility has been pronounced.
RBA Preview: Optimistic but on hold
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting early on Tuesday, although it is widely anticipated to maintain rates at a record low of 0.1% and its commitment to yield-curve control, maintaining the target for the three-year government bond also at 0.1%.