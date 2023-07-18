EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Monday’s bearish Doji below 21-DMA lures sellers around 156.00

- EUR/JPY fades bounce off intraday low after reversing from one-week high the previous day.
- Bearish candlestick formation, failure to cross 21-DMA keep sellers hopeful.
- Three-week-old horizontal area acts as extra filter towards the north.
- Ascending trend line from early April appears the key support to watch during fresh downside.
EUR/JPY struggles around 155.80 heading into Tuesday’s European session, fading the bounce off the intraday low after reversing from a one-week high the previous day.
The cross-currency pair’s previous rebound from the intraday low appears to have limited acceptance as the 21-DMA and Monday’s bearish Doji candlestick on the daily formation prod the buyers.
Adding strength to the downside bias are the bearish MACD signals and a steady RSI (14) line.
With this, the EUR/JPY prices are likely to remain below the 156.00 round figure and can drop towards the latest trough surrounding 153.40 marked the last week.
However, an upward-sloping support line from early April, close to 152.85 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers, a break of which will drag the quote towards May’s peak of around 151.60.
On the contrary, a daily closing beyond the 21-DMA hurdle of around 156.30 isn’t a sure signal for the EUR/JPY rally as a three-week-long horizontal resistance area surrounding 156.70-90, quickly followed by the 157.00 round figure, will challenge the bulls before giving them control.
In that case, the yearly high marked in June around 158.00 and the 160.00 round figure will be in the spotlight.
EUR/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|155.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.31
|Daily SMA50
|152.48
|Daily SMA100
|148.83
|Daily SMA200
|145.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.34
|Previous Daily Low
|155.1
|Previous Weekly High
|156.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.43
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
